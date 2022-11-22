Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home

In this image provided by Central Emergency Services for the Kenai Peninsula Borough, firefighters from Central Emergency Services with personnel from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Alaska Department of Fish and Game pose with a moose they helped rescue after it had had fallen through a window well at a home in Soldotna, Alaska, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. The moose was tranquilized and removed from the house on a stretcher, revived and set loose back into the wild. (Capt. Josh Thompson/Central Emergency Services via AP)