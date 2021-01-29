Poles hold more protests over abortion; activist released

People march during a protest new a strict anti-abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A near-total ban on abortion has taken effect in Poland three months after a top court ruled that the abortion of congenitally damaged fetuses is unconstitutional. Led by a women’s rights group, people poured onto the streets of Warsaw and other cities for the second evening in a row on Thursday to protest the move. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)