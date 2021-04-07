eBay auction of Japanese internment art pulled after protest

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2020, file photo Lori Matsumura visits the cemetery at the Manzanar National Historic Site near Independence, Calif. The auction of a series of sketches purportedly drawn by an artist at the Japanese internment camp has been canceled Tuesday, April 6, 2021, after groups protested it was offensive and immoral to profit off the misery of incarcerated people. Matsumura, the granddaughter of Giichi who recently reburied her grandfather's remains after a hiker unearthed his skeleton in 2019, thought the sketches could be by her late father, Masaru, or another family member. (AP Photo/Brian Melley, File)