Ethiopia PM says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'

FILE - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks behind bulletproof glass at his inauguration ceremony, after he was sworn in for a second five-year term, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Ethiopia's prime minister says he will lead his country's army "from the battlefront" beginning Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, a dramatic new step by the Nobel Peace Prize-winner in a devastating yearlong war. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File)