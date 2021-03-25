Rare Van Gogh masterpiece sells for $15.4 million in Paris

FILE- In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, Sotheby's personnel display « Scene de rue à Montmartre » (Street scene in Montmartre), a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh at Sotheby's auction house in Paris. A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh is being put up for auction by Sotheby's Paris on Thursday, and is expected to sell for many millions. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)