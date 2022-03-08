Report: Iran's Revolutionary Guard launches 2nd satellite

FILE - Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani arrives at the Palais Coburg, a site where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria on Feb. 8, 2022. Iran's top diplomat at monthslong talks aimed at restoring its tattered nuclear deal with world powers flew home late Monday, March 7, 2022, for a sudden trip, a sign of the growing pressure on Tehran as the negotiations appear to be nearing their end. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)