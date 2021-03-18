EXPLAINER: NKorea's anger to US may actually be an overture

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook, center left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, center right, walk during their visit to the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 18, 2021. After giving the Biden administration the silent treatment for two months, North Korea this week marshalled two of the most powerful women in its leadership to warn Washington over combined military exercises with South Korea and the diplomatic consequences of its “hostile” policies toward Pyongyang. (Kim Min-hee/Pool Photo via AP)