Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

A protester and fan of Serbia's Novak Djokovic stands outside an immigration detention hotel where the tennis player is confined, in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Djokovic has been confined to the detention hotel in Melbourne pending a court hearing on Monday, a week before the start of the Australian Open. He was barred from entering the country late Wednesday when federal border authorities at the Melbourne airport rejected his medical exemption to Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)