Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in prison

FILE - Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the International Court of Justice after the first day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands, on Dec. 10, 2019. A court in Myanmar on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, sentenced the country's ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 more years’ imprisonment after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions,a legal official acquainted with the cases said. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)