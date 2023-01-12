Pillen names Ricketts to US Senate seat vacated by Sasse

FILE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts takes part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 15, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. In one of his first acts as Nebraska’s governor, Republican Jim Pillen on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, named former governor Ricketts, who helped Pillen get elected, to the state’s vacant U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)