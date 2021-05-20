Polish journalist wins legal battle against US activist

FILE - In this Wednesday June 21, 2017 file photo, Matthew Tyrmand, left, a conservative American political activist with the group Project Veritas, stands in a court along with his lawyers on the first day of a trial in Warsaw, Poland. A Polish journalist who described a protege of Steve Bannon as part of a global war against democracy by global right-wing actors with indirect ties to Russia has on Tuesday, May 20, 2021 won a years-long legal battle with the conservative activist. Tyrmand sued Polish journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, publisher of the liberal newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, over a 2016 article that described Tyrmand as “part of the global war by the right wing against democracy” and as a supporter of then-President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Vanessa Gera, file)