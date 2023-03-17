MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd has pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin entered the plea Friday in a Minnesota court before Washington County Judge Sheridan Hawley. Chauvin appeared via Zoom from a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. He was standing in a room and paced around before the hearing began. Chauvin and his now ex-wife were charged with multiple counts of underreporting their income and failing to file tax returns. His ex-wife pleaded guilty earlier to two counts. Chauvin was previously convicted on state murder charges for the May 2020 killing of Floyd and on a federal count of violating the Black man’s civil rights.
Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case
- Steve Karnowski And Trisha Ahmed The Associated Press
