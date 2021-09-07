Newsom's nightmare: How one November day fueled the recall

FILE — In this April 7, 2020 file photo food is loaded into vehicles at a food distribution center in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom suffered political backlash after it surfaced that he and his wife attended a party Nov. 6, 2020, with a dozen friends at the pricy French Laundry restaurant in wine country north of San Francisco. Newsom is facing the second recall of a governor in California history and the last day to vote is Sept. 14, 2021.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez,File)