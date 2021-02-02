Murder charges expected in attack on famed private eye

This 2007 photo provided by Matt Latella shows famous San Francisco private eye Jack Palladino in Toronto. Palladino died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, never having regained consciousness after tussling with would-be robbers in his Haight-Ashbury neighborhood and hitting his head. His attorney confirmed that Palladino was taken off life support Sunday and died around noon Monday. He was 76. (Matt Latella via AP)