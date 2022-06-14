Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for Nevada Senate

Washoe County voters line up inside a gymnasium at Reed High School in Sparks, Nevada on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, to cast their primary election ballots either by making selections on voting machine computer screens or dropping the ballot that was mailed to them into a ballot drop box if they haven't already returned it in the mail. The spotlight in Nevada was on the GOP primary where Republicans will pick nominees to try to unseat Democratic incumbents in the U.S. Senate and governor's mansion in November. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner).