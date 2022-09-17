Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

Independent lawmaker Akos Hadhazy, who has made a name for himself in Hungary as an anti-corruption crusader, snaps pictures at the site of a planned, but never finished government server farm to store the state's important data in God, Hungary, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The construction received nearly $40 million in EU funding in 2016, but was never finished, which Hadhazy says a clear sign of the missuse of EU funds. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is facing a reckoning with the EU, which appears set to impose financial penalties on Hungary over corruption concerns and alleged rule-of-law violations that could cost Budapest billions and cripple its already ailing economy. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)