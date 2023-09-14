Brazil's top court imposes 17-year sentence, in first case against rioters who stormed the capital

FILE - Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 8, 2023. Brazil’s Supreme Court handed a 17-year prison sentence Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, to a Bolsonaro supporter who stormed top government offices on Jan. 8 in an alleged bid to forcefully restore the right-wing leader to office. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)