British-Iranian woman back in court after 5 years in prison

In this photo released by her family, British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 7, 2021. The supporters of a British-Iranian woman detained for five years in Iran said March 14, 2021, that she has returned to court on fresh charges. The development casts uncertainty over her future following her release from prison last week. (Zaghari family via AP, File)