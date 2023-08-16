Some abortion drug restrictions are upheld by an appeals court in a case bound for the Supreme Court

FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kan., on, Oct. 12, 2022. New restrictions on access to the drug used in the most common form of abortion would be imposed under a federal appeals court ruling issued Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, but the Supreme Court will have the final say. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)