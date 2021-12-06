Emmett Till investigation closed by feds; no new charges

Dr. Marvel Parker, wife of Rev. Wheeler Parker, speaks to reporters and students, during a press conference at Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism where members of Emmett Till's family commented on the final investigation report of his murder, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it is ending its investigation into the 1955 lynching of Till, the Black teenager from Chicago who was abducted, tortured and killed after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman in Mississippi. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)