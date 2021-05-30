Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician

The wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Police have made three arrests in the cable car disaster that killed 14 people after an investigation showed a clamp, placed on the brake as a patchwork repair effort, prevented the brake from engaging after the lead cable snapped. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)