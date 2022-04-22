Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC

People are reunited with family members at a library after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)