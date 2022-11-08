Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

Volunteer Sue Berg places a sign saying that voters will not need ID while helping to get the polling place ready at W. Clarke Swanson Library branch in Omaha, Nebr., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Nebraska voters will vote on Nebraska Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require valid photo identification in order to vote and authorize the state legislature to pass laws to specify the photo identification requirements. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)