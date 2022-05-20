Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a Donald Trump rally for Georgia GOP candidates in Commerce, Ga., March 26, 2022. Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture.(Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)