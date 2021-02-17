Groups ask Biden for wider environmental review of nuke work

FILE - This undated file aerial view shows the Los Alamos National Laboratory in Los Alamos, N.M. A top nuclear security official says the U.S. must move ahead with plans to ramp up production of key components for the nation's nuclear arsenal despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus. Federal officials have set a 2030 deadline for increased production of the plutonium cores used in nuclear weapons. The work will be split between this facility in New Mexico and South Carolina and will attract billions of federal dollars. (Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)