Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 22, 2018, file photo, PEN literary service award recipient Stephen King attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Author King’s foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program. “Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole” is a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage. But it was reworked to include students’ experiences during the coronavirus. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)