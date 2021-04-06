New Utah law requires dads to pay prenatal child support

FILE - Republican Rep. Brady Brammer, poses for a portrait at the Utah State Capitol on Jan. 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah's governor has signed a law requiring biological fathers to pay half of a woman's out-of-pocket pregnancy costs. Brammer said he decided to sponsor the measure because he had grown frustrated with the number of anti-abortion measures going through the Legislature and wanted to pursue legislation that would make it easier to bring life into the world. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)