College athlete group files complaint, seeks employee status

FILE - UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball in for a touch down as Southern California defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein (97) tries to stop him during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. An advocacy group for college athletes has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations board in the next step in a push to give employee status to college athletes and afford them the right to competitive pay, collective bargaining and other benefits and protections. The National College Players Association on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 filed the unfair labor practice charges against the NCAA, Pac-12 Conference, UCLA and the University of Southern California (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)