House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

FILE - Republican candidate Joe Kent waits before taking the stage for a candidates debate Sept. 27, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Kent is seeking election to Washington's 3rd Congressional District in the Nov. 8, 2022 election.The House GOP's Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. (AP Photo/Rachel La Corte, File)