Colorado gay club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes

FILE- Photographs of victims of a mass shooting at a nearby gay nightclub are on display at a memorial on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspect accused of entering the club clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, is set to appear in court again Tuesday, Dec. 6 to learn what charges prosecutors will pursue in the attack, including possible hate crime counts. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)