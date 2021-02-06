Protesting India farmers blockade highways for several hours

Heavily barricaded road along one of the three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital, at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. India's agriculture minister on Friday defended the new agriculture reform laws in Parliament, dampening hopes of any quick settlement with tens of thousands of protesting farmers demanding their repeal by blocking three highways connecting New Delhi to northern India for over two months now. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)