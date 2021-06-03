Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

Chinese policemen stand on duty near Tiananmen Gate on the 32nd anniversary of a deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing on Friday, June 4, 2021. Commemorations of the June 4, 1989 crackdown on student-led pro-democracy protests centered on Beijing's Tiananmen Square were especially muted Friday amid pandemic control restrictions and increasing political repression. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)