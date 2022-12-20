California judge rejects new murder trial for Scott Peterson

FILE - Scott Peterson listens during a a hearing to determine whether he gets a new trial for the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and unborn son because of juror misconduct at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2022. A California judge on Tuesday, Dec. 20, rejected a new murder trial for Peterson, nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)