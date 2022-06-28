CTE diagnosed in ex-MLS player Vermillion, a 1st for league

FILE - Miami Fusion's Tyrone Marshall (15) assists Kansas City Wizards' Scott Vermillion after the two collided while going up for a header in the first half of a soccer match Sunday, Aug. 29, 1999, in Kansas City, Mo. Researchers have diagnosed chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a Major League Soccer player for the first time, saying Tuesday, June 28, 2022, that former Sporting Kansas City defender Scott Vermillion suffered from the degenerative brain disease. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)