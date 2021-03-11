Oh, what a birthday week for Dr. Seuss books

FILE - American author, artist and publisher Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, appears at an event in Dallas on April 3, 1987. More than 1.2 million copies of stories by the children’s author sold in the first week of March 2021, following the news that his estate was pulling six books because of racial and ethnic stereotyping. For days virtually every book in the top 20 on Amazon’s bestseller list was by Dr. Seuss. According to NPD BookScan, which tracks around 85 percent of retail sales, the top sellers weren’t even the books being withdrawn. “The Cat in the Hat” sold more than 100,000 copies. (AP Photo/File)