UK appeals court rules that plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful

FILE - Britain's Home Secretary Suella Braverman, center, Rwanda's Minister of Infrastructure Ernest Nsabimana, center left, and Mayor of Kigali Pudence Rubingisa, right, inspect a model during a visit to a building project for accommodation for migrants, in Gahanga, Rwanda Sunday, March 19, 2023. A British court on Thursday, June 29, 2023 has ruled that a government plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda in an attempt to deter migrants from making risky journeys across the English Channel is unlawful. Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants could be sent. (AP Photo, File)