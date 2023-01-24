Board voting on superintendent departure after teacher shot

FILE - Newport News Councilman Elect John Eley, South District 3, speaks at a candlelight vigil in honor of Richneck Elementary School first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at the School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. According to a Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, media advisory, the first-grade teacher from Virginia who was shot and seriously wounded by a 6-year-old student has hired a trial attorney to represent her. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)