Murdaugh killings in South Carolina unsolved 6 months later

FILE - Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in the Richland Judicial Center in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh was indicted Friday, Nov. 19, on 27 additional charges involving financial crimes. Prosecutors say Murdaugh stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people as well as fees meant for his law firm. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine, Pool)