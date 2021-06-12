Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000 in kingdom

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, pilgrims walk around the Kabba at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia said Saturday, July 12, 2021, that this year's hajj pilgrimage will be limited to no more than 60,000 people, all of them from within the kingdom, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Saudi Ministry of Media via AP, File)