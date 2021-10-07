Court says Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Vegas should be dismissed

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo looks back during a Champions League Group D soccer match in Madrid, Spain. A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after claiming the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)