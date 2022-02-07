Judge: Kemp can't use leadership committee funds for primary

Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former Sen. David Perdue arrives to speaks at a campaign stop at the Covington airport Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Covington, Ga. A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop spending money to get the governor reelected during the Republican primary, a federal judge ruled Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Perdue, who's challenging Kemp in the primary, last month filed a lawsuit challenging the new law. Perdue and his campaign alleged that the law gave Kemp a significant and unfair fundraising and spending advantage in the primary and asked the judge to declare it unconstitutional. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, file)