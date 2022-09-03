Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

FILE - A member of the Arab Commando group which seized members of the Israeli Olympic Team at their quarters at the Munich Olympic Village appears with a hood over his face on the balcony of the village building where the commandos held several members of the Israeli team hostage in Munich, Sept. 5, 1972. Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of the Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Both attempts to murder him happened on German soil in the last century. Many decades later, the 86-year-year old Jew has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. (AP Photo/Kurt Strumpf, File)