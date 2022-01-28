3 indicted in fire at Wendy's after Rayshard Brooks killing

File-In this Saturday, June 13, 2020 file photo, "RIP Rayshard" is spray-painted on a sign as flames engulf a Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police in Atlanta. Three people have been indicted on arson charges in the burning of the Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta where a police officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in June 2020. A Fulton County grand jury on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 indicted 24-year-old Chisom Kingston, 35-year-old John Wade and 31-year-old Natalie White on two counts each of first degree arson and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree arson.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)