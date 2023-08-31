Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the Texas Capitol to speak against transgender-related legislation bills being considered in the Texas Senate and House, May 20, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The Texas Supreme Court will allow the new state law banning gender-affirming care for minors to take effect on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, setting up Texas to be the most populous state with such restrictions on transgender children. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)