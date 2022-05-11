Nobel laureate and physicist Wilczek wins Templeton Prize

In this photo provided by the Templeton Prize, physicist Frank Wilczek stands for a portrait at Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., on March 17, 2022. Wilczek, the Nobel Prize-winning theoretical physicist and author renowned for his boundary-pushing investigations into the fundamental laws of nature, was honored Wednesday, May 11, 2022, with the Templeton Prize, awarded to individuals whose life’s work embodies a fusion of science and spirituality. (Michael Clark via AP)