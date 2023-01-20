Juventus hit with 15-point penalty for false accounting

FILE- Juventus soccer team president Andrea Agnelli arrives prior to the start of the third free practice at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sept. 10, 2022. The Italian soccer federation prosecutor requested a nine-point penalty for Juventus on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, for alleged false accounting involving the Bianconeri. Prosecutor Giuseppe Chine requested a 16-month ban for former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and similarly long bans for other members of Juve’s former board. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)