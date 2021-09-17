Colorado school shooter sentenced to life in prison

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Devon Erickson appears in court at the Douglas County Courthouse in Castle Rock, Colo. Erickson a former high school student convicted of first degree murder and other charges for a 2019 shooting attack inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one student and injured eight others is set to be sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Joe Amon/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)