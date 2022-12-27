Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a $76 billion state budget into law, July 20, 2022, in Detroit. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. He faces a possible life sentence Tuesday, Dec. 17, for conspiring to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)