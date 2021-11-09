Parole recommended for Manson follower Leslie Van Houten

This May 5, 2020, photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten. A California parole panel recommended for the fifth time, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, that Van Houten be freed from prison, decisions previously rejected by two governors. Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. She was 19 at the time. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)