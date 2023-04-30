Manhunt continues for Texas shooting suspect, reward offered

CORRECTS SPELLING OF NAME TO OROPESA NOT OROPEZA A home is shown Sunday, April 30, 2023, where a mass shooting occurred Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. The search for a man who allegedly shot his neighbors after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now. Francisco Oropesa, 38, fled after the shooting Friday night that left several people dead, including an 8-year-old boy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)